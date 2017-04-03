Elmwood Park Zoo Is Holding "Try-Outs...

Elmwood Park Zoo Is Holding "Try-Outs" for Potential Treetop Adventure Employees

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

This year, Elmwood Park Zoo has decided to take a new approach to their employee search for Treetop Adventures, which is their popular zip line and ropes park. This Norristown zoo will be hosting two "try-out" events, and those who are interested will be granted free admission to a small part of the course as well as an opportunity to submit a job application.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
News 3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope... Mar 28 silly rabbit 1
Smitty Mar 20 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar 17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb '17 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC