Cosby loses bid to question accuser before trial
Jury selection in Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault ca... PHILADELPHIA - Bill Cosby has lost his bid to question his accuser in court before his sexual-assault case goes to trial near Philadelphia. The 79-year-old comedian's lawyers lost their appeal on the issue of whether accuser Andrea Constand should have been forced to testify at a preliminary hearing last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|John
|8
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC