Cosby judge expects trial to last 2 weeks; jury sequestered

In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Disco biscuits, Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.