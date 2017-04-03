Bill Cosby's 2004 Rape Trial Expected...

Bill Cosby's 2004 Rape Trial Expected To Last Two Weeks; Faces Decade In Jail

Bill Cosby 's trial in June that could see him behind bars for up to a decade for the alleged 2004 sexual assault of a then-Temple University employee is expected to last about two weeks, a Pennsylvania judge said today. in Allegheny County, where the jurors will be chosen, Judge Steven O'Neill said this morning in his Norristown, PA courtroom.

