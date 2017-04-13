Bill Cosby loses final attempt to que...

Bill Cosby loses final attempt to question accuser before trial

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: USA Today

The comedian had hoped to get around a law that allows statements to be read into court record in order to spare sexual-assault survivors the ordeal of having to testify repeatedly. Bill Cosby loses final attempt to question accuser before trial The comedian had hoped to get around a law that allows statements to be read into court record in order to spare sexual-assault survivors the ordeal of having to testify repeatedly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
Smitty Mar 20 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar '17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb '17 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC