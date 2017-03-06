Travel ban drawing fire despite the tweaks
Michael Matza, an Inquirer staff writer since 1986, spent six years in Jerusalem as the paper's Middle East bureau chief. He wrote extensively about the Arab-Israeli conflict and run-up to the Iraq War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 27
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan '17
|Frauds period
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC