It won't be hard to find a fair jury for Cosby trial, Montco prosecutors say
Montgomery County prosecutors said Monday that it will not be difficult to find a fair and impartial jurors for Bill Cosby's upcoming sex-assault trial, opposing a request from defense lawyers to mail questionnaires to as The dispute over how to choose a jury for the high-profile trial is one of the last remaining issues to settle before June, when the entertainer is scheduled to be tried on a charge of aggravated indecent assault. Jurors will be chosen from Allegheny County and relocate to Norristown for the trial.
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|John
|8
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 27
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb '17
|Jake
|3
