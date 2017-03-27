It won't be hard to find a fair jury for Cosby trial, Montco prosecutors say

Montgomery County prosecutors said Monday that it will not be difficult to find a fair and impartial jurors for Bill Cosby's upcoming sex-assault trial, opposing a request from defense lawyers to mail questionnaires to as The dispute over how to choose a jury for the high-profile trial is one of the last remaining issues to settle before June, when the entertainer is scheduled to be tried on a charge of aggravated indecent assault. Jurors will be chosen from Allegheny County and relocate to Norristown for the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.