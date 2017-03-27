Grandson Of Former Philadelphia Host Mary Mason Faces Arraignment On Charges He Stole Her Assets

Longtime PHILADELPHIA talk host MARY MASON is 86 and suffering from dementia, and her grandson and only heir stands accused of stealing $843,000 of her savings, according to the PHILADELPHIA DAILY NEWS's JENICE ARMSTRONG . CALVIN STEVEN TURNER IV, 33, faces arraignment TODAY in MONTGOMERY COUNTY Court in NORRISTOWN, PA; prosecutors allege that TURNER took the money and investments from MASON and spent it on himself, including on liquor and food and at a LAS VEGAS strip club.

