Goodbye, 'Hello'? Adele hints she may be done with touring
Adele fans who didn't catch her on her world tour that's winding down may be out of luck in the future. The New Zealand Herald reported that the multiple-Grammy winning singer, whose song "Hello" was one of the biggest hits of 2016, told the audience during Sunday night's show in Auckland that "touring isn't something I'm good at" and she doesn't know if she "will ever tour again."
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|John
|8
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 27
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows
|3
