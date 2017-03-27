Goodbye, 'Hello'? Adele hints she may...

Goodbye, 'Hello'? Adele hints she may be done with touring

Adele fans who didn't catch her on her world tour that's winding down may be out of luck in the future. The New Zealand Herald reported that the multiple-Grammy winning singer, whose song "Hello" was one of the biggest hits of 2016, told the audience during Sunday night's show in Auckland that "touring isn't something I'm good at" and she doesn't know if she "will ever tour again."

