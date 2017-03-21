Former Pa. officer charged in death o...

Former Pa. officer charged in death of pregnant wife three years...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston Herald

A former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week for the deaths of his wife and unborn child in 2014, which he claimed was accidental, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. On March 7, 2014, Joseph Miller called 911 and told investigators that he accidentally shot his wife in the head while he was preparing to clean his gun, according to a statement from the district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smitty Mon n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar 17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 27 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb '17 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb '17 Jake 3
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC