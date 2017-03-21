Former Pa. officer charged in death of pregnant wife three years...
A former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week for the deaths of his wife and unborn child in 2014, which he claimed was accidental, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. On March 7, 2014, Joseph Miller called 911 and told investigators that he accidentally shot his wife in the head while he was preparing to clean his gun, according to a statement from the district attorney's office.
