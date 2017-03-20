Ex-trooper charged in 2014 shooting d...

Ex-trooper charged in 2014 shooting death of pregnant wife

Friday Mar 17

This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Norristown, Pa., shows former Pennsylvania State Police trooper Joseph Miller, charged Friday with the 2014 shooting that killed his pregnant wife JoAnna Miller and their newborn baby. She died at a hospital after delivering the girl via an emergency C-section.

