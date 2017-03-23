Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announces 20 medal winners
A Massachusetts man who died saving a waitress from being stabbed by a mentally ill man and a 12-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died trying to save his father from a house fire are among 20 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. George A. Heath, 56, was dining at a Bertucci's restaurant in his hometown of Taunton, Massachusetts, when Arthur DaRosa, who had fatally stabbed an 80-year-old woman at her home earlier that night, walked in and stabbed a waitress.
