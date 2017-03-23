Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announc...

Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announces 20 medal winners

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Progress

A Massachusetts man who died saving a waitress from being stabbed by a mentally ill man and a 12-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died trying to save his father from a house fire are among 20 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. George A. Heath, 56, was dining at a Bertucci's restaurant in his hometown of Taunton, Massachusetts, when Arthur DaRosa, who had fatally stabbed an 80-year-old woman at her home earlier that night, walked in and stabbed a waitress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smitty Mar 20 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar 17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 27 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb '17 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb '17 Jake 3
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC