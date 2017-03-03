Bill Cosby To Ask Judge For Outside Jury For Criminal Trial

Bill Cosby arrives for a pre-trial hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse Monday Feb. 27 2017 in Norristown Pa Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill granted a defense motion ordering that jurors will come from another county for the trial, but denied the request for change of venue, or where the case will be tried. The trial is set to begin on June 5. On February 24, the same judge ordered that the actor only has to face testimony from one other woman who says he also assaulted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.