Bill Cosby To Ask Judge For Outside J...

Bill Cosby To Ask Judge For Outside Jury For Criminal Trial

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Bill Cosby arrives for a pre-trial hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse Monday Feb. 27 2017 in Norristown Pa Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill granted a defense motion ordering that jurors will come from another county for the trial, but denied the request for change of venue, or where the case will be tried. The trial is set to begin on June 5. On February 24, the same judge ordered that the actor only has to face testimony from one other woman who says he also assaulted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 27 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb 14 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb 7 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb 7 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb 7 Jake 3
Crunch Gym east norriton Feb 6 Kim 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan '17 Frauds period 17
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC