Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs and sex
The next battleground in the criminal case again... The next battle in the criminal case against Bill Cosby will be whether prosecutors can use his decade-old testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex. Some of Missouri's biggest cities and counties have banded together to do what the state won't: track the prescription and sale of opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 27
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb '17
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb '17
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan '17
|Frauds period
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC