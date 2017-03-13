Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testim...

Battle looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs and sex

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The next battleground in the criminal case again... PHILADELPHIA - The next battle in the criminal case against Bill Cosby will be whether prosecutors can use his lurid deposition testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex - material that may be disallowed at his trial since the judge ruled most of the women themselves can't testify. Judge Steven O'Neill must resolve the seeming conflict between two key pretrial rulings he made in recent months: One lets the deposition in, while the other excludes most of the accusers Cosby discusses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 27 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb '17 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb '17 Jake 3
Crunch Gym east norriton Feb '17 Kim 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan '17 Frauds period 17
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC