422 Commuter Relief, Sometime In The Future

Tired of the daily hassle that is the U.S. Route 422 commute? Keep wishing the long-abandoned train ride between Pottstown and Norristown would return and make your life, and the lives of many neighbors and fellow drivers, easier? Hold on to that hope! In the meantime, anticipate the closest the Norristown train might get to the farther western Montgomery County suburbs anytime soon is by way of King of Prussia. There's been plenty of activity lately, and accompanying press coverage , regarding plans to extend the SEPTA High-Speed Line from the Norristown Transportation Center to "destinations in King of Prussia" like the mall, and the Valley Forge Casino and Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.