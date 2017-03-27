3 Coordinated Health doctors accused ...

3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of improperly writing prescriptions

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Tuesday Mar 28, titled 3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of improperly writing prescriptions. In it, NJ.com reports that:

A Coordinated Health doctor charged Friday was among three of the health network's physicians accused of improperly writing prescriptions for the doctor and his mother. Dr. Faton Bilali, of the 2500 block of Allenbrook Drive in Allentown, was arrested Thursday and charged with prescription drug fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Tuesday Mar 28
One of the many many many conglomerantZ organiZed for the biggest medicaide fraud ponZie scheemZ that will never ever make national newZ as local edited out newZ media proffesionalZ are the HEADz on the spinkter surrounded by the hemrodeZ, ZitZ and cystZ and the ringleader is similar and like that green mucusexZ on the musinex commercial?!)$ The county carnival circus is set to begin like spring when sprung LVHN formally the great allentown hospital circus carnival with ring leaderZ mommaZ working the big tent cigar supiZe sidewayZ around the moronic gag, taking breakZ at TrinkleZ with there beginingZ of the little tent out back working the shit stall wall gloryhole gathererZ now trackside?!)$

Were o were are you couchstain kool king or whatever your unaddressed mental illness multiple personality disorder orderZ you to name yourself at this point and time in the nightmare by designZ to feed off the innocent indigent one's that are right not left, yet kinda in between here and there?!)$
