The Latest: Key pretrial ruling a two-edged sword for Cosby
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, Bill Cosby arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will let only one other accuser testify at Cosby's sexual assault trial to bolster charges that the actor drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 18
|someone else they...
|1
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC