The Latest: Key pretrial ruling a two...

The Latest: Key pretrial ruling a two-edged sword for Cosby

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Westport News

In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, Bill Cosby arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will let only one other accuser testify at Cosby's sexual assault trial to bolster charges that the actor drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 18 someone else they... 1
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb 14 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb 7 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb 7 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb 7 Jake 3
Crunch Gym east norriton Feb 6 Kim 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan 30 Frauds period 17
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC