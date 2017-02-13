'Puppy Bowl' helps paralyzed dog find...

'Puppy Bowl' helps paralyzed dog find new home 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: New York Post

Kathy and Jason DiPrinzio of Norristown, Pa., were watching the Animal Planet special on Feb. 5 when they instantly fell in love with Francis, a 1-year-old German shepherd-Rottweiler-chow chow mix with paralyzed hind legs. The dog, who uses a wheelchair to get around, was first profiled in a video published on The Post about his foster sister, Wilma, who competed in this year's game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb 14 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb 7 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb 7 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb 7 Jake 3
Crunch Gym east norriton Feb 6 Kim 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan 30 Frauds period 17
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 71
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC