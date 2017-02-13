'Puppy Bowl' helps paralyzed dog find new home 0:0
Kathy and Jason DiPrinzio of Norristown, Pa., were watching the Animal Planet special on Feb. 5 when they instantly fell in love with Francis, a 1-year-old German shepherd-Rottweiler-chow chow mix with paralyzed hind legs. The dog, who uses a wheelchair to get around, was first profiled in a video published on The Post about his foster sister, Wilma, who competed in this year's game.
