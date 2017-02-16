Pa. preschool teacher charged with sex assault ofa
A preschool teacher at a suburban Philadelphia Roman Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. Pa. preschool teacher charged with sex assault of 3-year-old NORRISTOWN, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 18
|someone else they...
|1
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC