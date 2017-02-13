Norristown State Hospital closure tro...

Norristown State Hospital closure troubles families

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Philly.com

David Bolin spent 30 years working for a tax-exempt organization that provided community-based services to elderly, mentally ill, and intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. But now he finds himself in the unexpected position of pushing against the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' decision to close the civil unit at Norristown State Hospital, where his daughter has been for three years.

