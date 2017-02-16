Montco lawyer accused of raping client says he'll testify
A Montgomery County defense lawyer accused of raping an unconscious, 22-year-old client told his trial judge Friday he will take the witness stand in a bid to convince jurors he's innocent. After prosecutors rested their case against him, Vincent A. Cirillo Jr. told Judge Steven T. O'Neill he wants to testify on his own behalf.
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
