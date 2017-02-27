Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside juryNORRISTOWN,...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a judge ruled Monday, rejecting a Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said jurors will remain sequestered during Cosby's June trial on charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004.
