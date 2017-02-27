Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside juryNORRISTOWN,...

Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be dec...

Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a judge ruled Monday, rejecting a Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said jurors will remain sequestered during Cosby's June trial on charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004.

