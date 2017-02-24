Judge: Only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Judge: Only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby sex assault trial The judge's ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as "prior bad act" witnesses. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mfrLYU PHILADELPHIA - A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 18
|someone else they...
|1
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC