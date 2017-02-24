Judge: Only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby sex assault trial The judge's ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as "prior bad act" witnesses. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mfrLYU PHILADELPHIA - A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

