Judge: Only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby sex assault trial

PHILADELPHIA - A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia. The judge's ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as "prior bad act" witnesses.

