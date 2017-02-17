Freed from prison, killer Rafael Robb called to court for questions by judge, lawyers

A month after his release from prison, convicted wife-killer Rafael Robb was back in court Tuesday morning, questioned by a Montgomery County judge about claims that could land him back in jail. Judge Thomas M. DelRicci and county prosecutors are examining whether Robb lied about his finances during litigation brought by his late wife's relatives that ended with a $128 million judgment against the former University of Pennsylvania professor.

