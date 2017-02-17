Freed from prison, killer Rafael Robb called to court for questions by judge, lawyers
A month after his release from prison, convicted wife-killer Rafael Robb was back in court Tuesday morning, questioned by a Montgomery County judge about claims that could land him back in jail. Judge Thomas M. DelRicci and county prosecutors are examining whether Robb lied about his finances during litigation brought by his late wife's relatives that ended with a $128 million judgment against the former University of Pennsylvania professor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Crunch Gym east norriton
|Feb 6
|Kim
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC