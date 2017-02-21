Activist: Bahama Breeze workers fired over immigrant protest, then rehired

After participating in the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday, six employees at the Bahama Breeze restaurant in King of Prussia returned to work Friday only to learn they were dismissed, an immigration activist said. Carmen Guerrero, 49, a community organizer with Coalicin Fortaleza Latina, in Norristown, said that immigrants working in and around the Montgomery County mall had planned on joining the day-long strike and when the Bahama Breeze employees learned of it they left their jobs.

