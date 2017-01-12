Work release escapee forced open gym ...

Work release escapee forced open gym door, records say

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: NJ.com

A 26-year-old Montgomery County man escaped from Northampton County's work-release facility in West Easton by forcing open a gym door, court records say. Aaron Creekmore, of Cherry Street in Norristown, allegedly fled from the facility about 5:30 p.m. June 20. He was arraigned Tuesday on an escape charge and ordered held in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $60,000 bail.

