tom wolf
In response to Gov. Tom Wolf's move to close Hamburg State Center and Norristown State Hospital - Civil Section within the next two years, Disability Rights Pennsylvania said it commends Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Sec. Ted Dallas. Hamburg State Center, in Berks County, is one of five remaining state-run institutions for people with developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Sat
|Prayers
|1
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec '16
|colon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC