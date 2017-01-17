Teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely

Rose Hunsicker, center, the biological mother of Grace Packer, weeps as she prays with members of Bikers Against Child Abuse outside the church Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on her way in to a memorial service for Packer, the local teen who who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend, at the New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside, Pa. less Rose Hunsicker, center, the biological mother of Grace Packer, weeps as she prays with members of Bikers Against Child Abuse outside the church Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on her way in to a memorial service for ... more Rodney, left, and Rose Hunsicker, birth parents of Grace Packer, arrive for a memorial service in Glenside, Pa., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.