Teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely
A distraught Rose Hunsicker, center, the biological mother of Grace Packer, is escorted to the church by members of her family and members of Bikers Against Child Abuse Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on her way in to a memorial service for Packer, the local teen who who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend, at the New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside, Pa. GLENSIDE, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec '16
|colon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC