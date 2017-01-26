Saugatuck Master Plan Hearing Set for Feb. 3
BartonPartners, a Norristown, Pennsylvania-based architecture and urban design firm, will hold a public hearing Friday, Feb. 3, on a master plan it is creating for the Saugatuck area in terms of transportation and development, town officials announced today. Seth Shapiro, Barton's director of urban design, and his consultant team are scheduled to present their proposal at the special Saugatuck Steering Committee meeting at 8 a.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.
