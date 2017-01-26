Saugatuck Master Plan Hearing Set for...

Saugatuck Master Plan Hearing Set for Feb. 3

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Westport Now

BartonPartners, a Norristown, Pennsylvania-based architecture and urban design firm, will hold a public hearing Friday, Feb. 3, on a master plan it is creating for the Saugatuck area in terms of transportation and development, town officials announced today. Seth Shapiro, Barton's director of urban design, and his consultant team are scheduled to present their proposal at the special Saugatuck Steering Committee meeting at 8 a.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 71
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 5 hr silly rabbit 11
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Thu A train wreck 34
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Thu Do more drugs 16
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Thu I know to well 8
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC