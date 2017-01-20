Prosecutor: Burglars fenced stolen goods on Jewelers Row
This Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, photo provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Norristown, Pa., shows jewelry business owner Wasim Shazad of East Norriton Township, Pa. Prosecutors say Shazad sells jewelry out of three storefronts on Philadelphia's Jewelers Row, and he was arrested Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on charges he allegedly fenced stolen jewelry from among more than $1.5 million in property burglarized between August 2015 and July 2016 from 15 high-end residences in three southeastern Pennsylvania counties, Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County.
