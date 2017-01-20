Prosecutor: Burglars fenced stolen go...

Prosecutor: Burglars fenced stolen goods on Jewelers Row

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Fox News

This Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, photo provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Norristown, Pa., shows jewelry business owner Wasim Shazad of East Norriton Township, Pa. Prosecutors say Shazad sells jewelry out of three storefronts on Philadelphia's Jewelers Row, and he was arrested Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on charges he allegedly fenced stolen jewelry from among more than $1.5 million in property burglarized between August 2015 and July 2016 from 15 high-end residences in three southeastern Pennsylvania counties, Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 2 hr Richard 6
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Jan 6 The perverts 7
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC