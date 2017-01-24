Norristown Woman Pleads Guilty In Stabbing Case
PHILADELPHIA - A Norristown woman who was charged with 3rd degree murder for stabbing her step-father in the leg last spring, has pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter. 24 year-old Shakira Hayward admitted to stabbing her step-father, Kenneth Bullock, in the back of his lower leg during an argument last March.
