Norristown Woman Pleads Guilty In Sta...

Norristown Woman Pleads Guilty In Stabbing Case

Tuesday Jan 24

PHILADELPHIA - A Norristown woman who was charged with 3rd degree murder for stabbing her step-father in the leg last spring, has pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter. 24 year-old Shakira Hayward admitted to stabbing her step-father, Kenneth Bullock, in the back of his lower leg during an argument last March.

