LGBTQA Resource Center To Hold Semester's First Student Ally Training Seminar
The seminar, designed for both LGBTQA students and allies, is described by the center as "peer-to-peer interactive training" meant to teach attendees about "appropriate responses to realistic struggles and acts of bias, and reflect upon [their]own experiences." Last semester's training session was presented at a UPUA meeting to garner support, but was ultimately cancelled due to lack of attendance.
