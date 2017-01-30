LGBTQA Resource Center To Hold Semest...

LGBTQA Resource Center To Hold Semester's First Student Ally Training Seminar

The seminar, designed for both LGBTQA students and allies, is described by the center as "peer-to-peer interactive training" meant to teach attendees about "appropriate responses to realistic struggles and acts of bias, and reflect upon [their]own experiences." Last semester's training session was presented at a UPUA meeting to garner support, but was ultimately cancelled due to lack of attendance.

