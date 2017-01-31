Jaguar at Pennsylvania zoo unexpectedly gives birth to cubs
A zoo in Pennsylvania received two unexpected bundles of joy when a female jaguar gave birth to a pair of cubs. Staff at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown were surprised to find that resident female Inka had given birth to two cubs three months after being introduced to male Zean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|3 hr
|Stacy
|1
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Mon
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Jan 27
|silly rabbit
|11
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|A train wreck
|34
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 26
|I know to well
|8
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC