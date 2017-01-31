Jaguar at Pennsylvania zoo unexpected...

Jaguar at Pennsylvania zoo unexpectedly gives birth to cubs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: UPI

A zoo in Pennsylvania received two unexpected bundles of joy when a female jaguar gave birth to a pair of cubs. Staff at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown were surprised to find that resident female Inka had given birth to two cubs three months after being introduced to male Zean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan 3 hr Stacy 1
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Mon Frauds period 17
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 71
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Jan 27 silly rabbit 11
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Jan 26 A train wreck 34
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Jan 26 I know to well 8
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC