Five apply to replace Josh Shapiro as Montco commissioner
Five people have submitted resumes to be considered for the vacant Montgomery County commissioner position that involves overseeing one of the state's largest and wealthiest counties as part of a three-member board. They include a Temple University vice president who has the backing of the county party, a former school superintendent, a former Norristown borough councilman, a lawyer, and a former candidate for state representative.
