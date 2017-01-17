Five apply to replace Josh Shapiro as...

Five apply to replace Josh Shapiro as Montco commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Philly.com

Five people have submitted resumes to be considered for the vacant Montgomery County commissioner position that involves overseeing one of the state's largest and wealthiest counties as part of a three-member board. They include a Temple University vice president who has the backing of the county party, a former school superintendent, a former Norristown borough councilman, a lawyer, and a former candidate for state representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 2 hr Gettysburgers 2
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Jan 6 The perverts 7
News robinson Jan 2 whitenigrs never ... 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Montgomery County was issued at January 23 at 2:59PM EST

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC