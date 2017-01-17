Cows, Jan. 21, 2017

Market report for Jan. 19: Steers: 200 to 400 lbs., $1.60 to $1.80; 400 to 500 lbs., $1.47 to $1.67; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.42 to $1.63; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.32 to $1.43 high of $1.47; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.27 to $1.42; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.22 to $1.31; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $1.15 to $1.27. Heifers: 200 to 400 lbs., $1.35 to $1.52; 400 to 500 lbs., $1.30 to $1.47; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.25 to $1.40; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.26 to $1.31 high of $136; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.20 to $1.26 high of $1.29; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.18 to $1.25; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $1.07 to $1.18.

