Cosby might get out-of-town jury at Montco sex-assault trial22 minutes ago
Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown last month. Prosecutors said Thursday that they would not object to Cosby's request to have a jury brought in from somewhere else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|2 hr
|The perverts
|7
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec 8
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|stick
|51
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC