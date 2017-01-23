Cosby accuser Constand comes to Norristown for deposition
Bill Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, arrives Monday at the law offices of Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer in Norristown to be deposed in her defamation lawsuit against former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor. Andrea Constand, the key prosecution witness in Bill Cosby's pending sexual assault trial, came to Norristown Monday for a deposition in her defamation lawsuit against the former district attorney who declined to press charges based on her allegations in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|21 hr
|Steve Gratman
|8
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|robinson
|Jan 2
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC