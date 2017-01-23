Cosby accuser Constand comes to Norri...

Cosby accuser Constand comes to Norristown for deposition

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Philly.com

Bill Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, arrives Monday at the law offices of Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer in Norristown to be deposed in her defamation lawsuit against former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor. Andrea Constand, the key prosecution witness in Bill Cosby's pending sexual assault trial, came to Norristown Monday for a deposition in her defamation lawsuit against the former district attorney who declined to press charges based on her allegations in 2005.

