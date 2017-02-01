Consultants Chosen for Saugatuck Study

Consultants Chosen for Saugatuck Study

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Westport Now

Norristown, Pennsylvania-based BartonPartners Architects Planners Inc. today was selected to develop a transit-oriented master plan for the Saugatuck area. Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Catherine Walsh, a member of the subcommittee of the larger Saugatuck Study Committee, which chose the firm from 13 applicants, a short time later showed off a copy of its proposal during a luncheon talk to the Westport Rotary Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Wed Mike 2
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan 30 Frauds period 17
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 71
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Jan 27 silly rabbit 11
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Jan 26 A train wreck 34
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Jan 26 I know to well 8
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC