ACLU plans new legal action against Pa. over delays to treat mentally ill inmates

Wednesday Jan 25

Unidentified prisoners can be seen through a glass-block window during a tour of the Dauphin County Prison with Warden Dominick L. DeRose, May 1, 2015 (Mark Pynes The ACLU says it will likely renew legal action against Pennsylvania in the coming months over concerns the state has violated a settlement agreement to curb excessive delays in hospitalizing seriously mentally ill inmates and defendants. Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, says that despite actions taken by the Department of Human Services over the past year, Pennsylvania's state hospitals continue to have the worst backlog in the nation , forcing some psychotic individuals to wait hundreds of days in county prisons before they can receive treatment.

