Who are the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault?
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. on May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial will seek a judge's permission this week to call 13 other women as witnesses to bolster accuser Andrea Constand's allegation that the 79-year-old entertainer drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec 8
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec 1
|stick
|51
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|bubba navy
|68
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
|Clinton supporters line up for candidate's visi...
|Nov '16
|Cheech the Conser...
|6
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|47
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC