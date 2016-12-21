Sting, Styler shine spotlight on environment at Rainforest Fund Benefit
English singer Sting performs during the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Concert at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, December 11, 2016. Singer-songwriter Sting and his wife Trudie Styler hosted the biennial Rainforest Fund Benefit concert in New York on Wednesday, where Bruce Springsteen and Idina Menzel performed for environmental causes.
