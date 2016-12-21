N.C. cop tries to save her sister from heroin scourge in Philly6 minutes ago

When news reports last week detailed a sharp spike in apparent drug overdose deaths in Philadelphia - 35 lives lost in the five days between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5 - Sharlene Raines and Rachel Soucier worried that their older sister might be among them. Just a few weeks earlier, their sister, "Joan," a 44-year-old single mother whose real name is being withheld at their request, was found passed out on a Kensington street with a needle in her arm, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.