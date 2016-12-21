Couple wrongly accused of using counterfeit cash at Pa. casino can't sue over arrests

A Pennsylvania man who was cleared of charges that he used counterfeit cash at a Philadelphia-area casino can't sue the casino or state police over his arrest, a federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday. The state trooper who arrested Vincent Damico of Norristown had probable cause to do so, even though it was based on a bum steer from a U.S. Secret Service website, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit concluded.

