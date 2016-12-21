Cosby shows wit, mental agility at court hearing
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Bill Cosby's lawyers insist the 79-year-old actor has vision and memory problems that make it difficult for him to help defend himself in his upcoming sexual assault trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec 8
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec 1
|stick
|51
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|bubba navy
|68
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
|Clinton supporters line up for candidate's visi...
|Nov '16
|Cheech the Conser...
|6
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|47
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC