Cosby judge to weigh potential testimony of 13 other women
In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Lawyers for Cosby will battle in court starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to try to limit the number of other accusers who can testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec 8
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec 1
|stick
|51
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|bubba navy
|68
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
|Clinton supporters line up for candidate's visi...
|Nov '16
|Cheech the Conser...
|6
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|47
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC