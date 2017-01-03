Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago. Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.