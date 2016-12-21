Bill Cosby says 'Don't Tase me bro'; Lil Uzi Vert arrested; Pokemon Go 2: PM Buzz

A comedian even when facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, Bill Cosby said "Don't Tase me bro" to security before a court hearing Tuesday in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The former "Cosby Show" star appeared to get a big chuckle out of the joke before hearing a judge decide whether or not 13 accusers could be called as witnesses to show a pattern of behavior allegedly drugging and molesting women like plaintiff Andrea Constand.

