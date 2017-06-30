Why Oklahomaa s 2016 Teacher of the Year got to Texas as fast as he could
Shawn Sheehan's teaching awards, including for 2016 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, sit packed away in a plastic bin for his move from Norman, Okla., to Lewisville last week. Shawn Sheehan's teaching awards, including for 2016 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, sit packed away in a plastic bin for his move from Norman, Okla., to Lewisville last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|1 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|7
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|1 hr
|Michael McLemore
|14
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|3 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|2
|Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed
|3 hr
|awed
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Giantclick
|30
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Jul 2
|Jamie Dundee
|23
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC